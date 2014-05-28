12oz Exclusive: 12oz Sessions – Mr EwokOne

New York based, Mr EwokOne came by 12oz HQ dropping some classic blackbook styles. Ewok is a veteran in the game, with over
twenty years under his belt he embodies every element of NY Graffiti, stylish handstyles, unique throwups and ground breaking Wildstyle pieces. If Ewok’s roots are somehow new for you, it’s ok. You probably just know him from his signature cartoony styled paintings, collectable figures of Brains ( the Brainlington® ) or fighting Horsemen ( the Horselington® ) his design work and many tshirt collaborations he’s done over the years.
