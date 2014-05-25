12oz Exclusive: Sessions – SP ONE
By rak4life - Sunday, May 25th, 2014
SP swung by out studio and blessed our blackbook as part of our video series “SESSIONS”.
The artist also recently collaborated with Converse on their Sneakers Clash campaign. His concept was inspired by the idea of no form and in some cases, no shape, just pure movement and gesture. On a freezing and snowy day this past winter he punctured over 50 full cans on one wall in Roxbury near Dudley Square to create a completely spontaneous and abstract mural. Commenting on the project, he said that painting the wall was a refreshing departure and truly embodied the original vision of the project. Read more here.
