4Get and Sautel Cago Paint Lam Tei Village in Hong Kong
With the goal of brightening up Lam Tei Village, artist Lina Wong recently invited 4Get and Sautel Cago (~1escV?) to paint a wall of her studio in the small village. The fresh artwork quickly caught the attention of the other villagers resulting in many of them also asking to have their houses painted. What started as a single mural quickly became a community event in which 4Get and Sautel Cago involved the village children, teaching them how to use spray paint and make stencils. To celebrate, the whole thing culminated in a village BBQ and photography exhibition featuring shots taken by one of the children throughout the painting of the village.
Photographs courtesy of 4Get and Sautel Cago unless otherwise stated.
