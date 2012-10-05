12ozProphet News

Filter

Augor MSK Interview on Acclaim Mag

By - Friday, October 5th, 2012

For all you fans of Augor MSK check out this fresh interview from our homies at Acclaim Magazine. Augor is one of LA’s most hardcore street bombers impressing many with his organic comic style. He is a true one of a kind writer. Check out an excerpt below and read the full interview here. Your style is quite distinctive: you have a tendency to blend traditional forms of letters with your own twist on typography, adding graphic, cartoon-like elements. Do you find you’re constantly honing your style? I work as a commercial illustrator so flipping and studying different line work, genres of art and artists is an obligation in order to nail certain projects. With my graffiti, it’s all about what mood I’m in. Right now I’m going back to the same styles that were strong in LA in 2000 through 2003. Dark fills and very technical, almost cyborg hybrid letters. People like ZES PYSA and REVOK’s work during those years are prime examples of what gets me in the mood to paint graffiti these days. What do you think about critics who suggest the culture has become oversaturated, or that there’s a lot of bad graff out there? The cultures always seemed “ bigger than us’’ meaning it’s a culture, it existed before and will exist after. And if I’m correct the word “toy’’ was invented in the ‘80s, I think, if anything, it’s easier to see everything for what it is. There’s always gonna be ballers and there’s always gonna be broke ass niggaz. And our economy’s in a crunch, but if you’ve always been broke, you don’t really got a “oh the good old days” feeling about anything. Source: Acclaim Magazine

There are 1 comments...

You must be a 12ozProphet member and logged in to participate. Registration is FREE and it only takes a minute, so Sign Up now. As a 12ozProphet member you’ll be able to comment, save and vote on content, message other users and get access to many other member-only features.

Click here to Login or click here to Register for an account on 12ozProphet.

You must be a 12ozProphet member and logged in to comment. Login or click here to Register for an account.

2 years ago Bates posted...

JURNE - SCIENCEISM

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Bates

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Cope2 posted...

COPE2 WYNWOOD MIAMI 2014 VIDEO

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Cope2

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Jamil GS posted...

NEW YORK NATIVES

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Jamil GS

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Finok posted...

Video: Heerlen Murals 2014

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Finok

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Chino posted...

Revolt TV Blended Cultures: Photo Recap

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Chino

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago West One posted...

Food Clinic

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

West One

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago handselecta posted...

Jell Martinez - The Buff

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

handselecta

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Los Montana posted...

GYPSY & NORM MSK IN BARCELONA

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Los Montana

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Mare 139 posted...

Opening tonite Inside Out at HiARts Gallery

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Mare 139

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Greg Lamarche posted...

GregLamarche.com Relaunch

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Greg Lamarche

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Alan Ket posted...

Test Blog Post

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Alan Ket

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Daze posted...

Daze profile for Honda/Complex magazine

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Daze

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago VLOK posted...

LOMO’S

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

VLOK

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Grotesk posted...

Sacha Jenkins Teaching “Graffiti for Designers” Course at Pratt Institute

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Grotesk

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Gorey posted...

A-KING Hemphog for the summer

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Gorey

Posted 2 years ago

3 years ago Tuff City Styles posted...

TUFFCITY STYLES 2013 ROLL OUT

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Tuff City Styles

Posted 3 years ago

3 years ago Haze posted...

SHADOW - RIP

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Haze

Posted 3 years ago

4 years ago Martha Cooper posted...

Street Artists Spruce up Street Vendors' Stable in Baltimore

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Martha Cooper

Posted 4 years ago