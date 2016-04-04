Beef Alert: Miami Writers Go After SCAE and NEO

By Lovenotesnyc - Monday, April 4th, 2016

In the above video, local Miami writers (Meaf, Enots, Rust) expose New York writer who self proclaim themselves “Legends” (Neo US Crew and Scae NRG) after years of deceiving and manipulating the media with legal throw-ups that have been done on busy intersections, roofs, and walls.

This was something Miami Graffiti artists have been questioning for quite some time now and were very skeptical of their bombing locations. How they were actually getting up so frequently was all brought to light through interviewing local business about the street art on their walls. After just 72 hours of graffiti wars between the 5 writers, the truth came to light.

Words by Logan Writes

Video by Logan Writes