Burners and Bangers: NJ Graff

By Chester Copperpot - Saturday, March 26th, 2016

12oz Contributor Chester left no stone unturned for his latest NJ photo roundup. With stops in Paterson, Newark and Jersey City, he has managed to put together a heavy collection of new photos. There is works by the AIDS Crew, featuring Loser, Yoder, Acroe, Ntel, and Snow1. There are a number of pictures from Shortys, two featuring the NY OGs Mone and Smith, and there are new works from Newarks Wall of Fame by Grope, Jag, and 5iver of the DNA crew, along with Wrist and Derk. There are also burners by Kemos, Ruk, and Oface. All these photos are from the last three weeks, and the good doctor still has another gallery’s worth, so stay tuned.