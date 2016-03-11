Check out Flatbush Zombies’ Debut Album “3001: A Laced Odyssey”
By leisamp - Friday, March 11th, 2016
The Beast Coast group Flatbush Zombies has finally released their first debut album. “3001: A Laced Odyssey” is a 12-track, one hour album that will have you tripping.
The group also released the video for the track “This is it” to accompany the release of the album.
The debut album is the group’s fifth project after four popular mixtapes. The Flatbush Zombies reached fame with their first mixtape D.R.U.G.S. in 2012. Check out this this 2012 performance of their hit track “Thug Waffle.”
The Flatbush Zombies followed up D.R.U.G.S. with BetterOffDead in 2013 and Day of The Dead in 2014.
The group also collaborated with fellow Beast Coast crew The Underachievers for Clockwork Indigo.
The Flatbush Zombies have come a long way since 2012. The group will start touring March 24th and if you are lucky enough to be in NYC they will do an album signing at Rough Trade in Brooklyn this Saturday.
GET YOUR TICKETS FOR THE 3001: A LACED ODYSSEY TOUR FT. @REMYBANKS & @ASAPTWELVYY NOW!! #3001ALACEDODYSSEY pic.twitter.com/lMN8lBAouE— Flatbush ZOMBiES (@FlatbushZombies) March 2, 2016
There are also doing a Reddit AMA later today.
REDDIT AMA @ 3PM EST TODAY. THAT MEANS IN LIKE 3 HOURS ASK US ANYTHING. pic.twitter.com/heULI1A6Aw— Flatbush ZOMBiES (@FlatbushZombies) March 11, 2016
12oz would like to congratulate the Flatbush Zombies for releasing their first album. Make sure to check out their older tapes and let us know what you think of the album in the comments.
