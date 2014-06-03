Contest: 12ozProphet x HandSelecta – Practice Makes Perfect
By hausofwild - Tuesday, June 3rd, 2014
To celebrate the release of two new books by artists, GOREY and CURVE, 12ozProphet and Handselecta have partnered to kick off a handstyle contest, offering two lucky winners the chance to win a cool prize pack we’ve put together.
To enter, pen “Practice Makes Perfect” in your most stylish hand with a shout out to “12oz” and post the photo to your Instagram account along with the following hashtags and handles: #12ozhandselectacontest #practicemakesperfect2014 @12ozprophet @handselecta
NOTE: You must also be following both @12ozprophet + @handselecta
You’re free to submit more than one entry, but limited to one entry per day while the contest is running.
Prize packs can only be shipped within the 48 states of North America, however anyone is encouraged to enter.
The winners will be chosen by GOREY and CURVE and will be displayed on both @12ozprophet & @handselecta Instagram accounts as well as receive the prize pack advertised.
Contest Ends June 20th at midnight Eastern Standard Time. Winners will be announced the week of June 23rd, 2014.
There are 1 comments...
You must be a 12ozProphet member and logged in to participate. Registration is FREE and it only takes a minute, so Sign Up now. As a 12ozProphet member you’ll be able to comment, save and vote on content, message other users and get access to many other member-only features.
Click here to Login or click here to Register for an account on 12ozProphet.