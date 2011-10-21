FREE Red Bull Trick or Treat BMX Event, Saturday 10/29/11 in Brooklyn!
Our friends at Brooklyn Bodega are sponsoring a dope event next Saturday, hosted by Red Bull. Kick off your Halloween weekend as 32 of the best BMX riders in the country battle it out on a Halloween-themed obstacle course. Featuring pro-riders Edwin De La Rosa, Scotty Cranmer, and Corey Martinez, among others, you can expect an adrenaline-filled race as riders crusade through each round. Free giveaways include a Kink bike and DC Shoes gift certificates. Edwin will also be donating his bike at the end of the race. Don’t forget your costume!
Event Details:
Red Bull Trick or Treat BMX Event
Free for all ages, costumes encouraged!
Saturday, October 29th, 2011
5:00 pm to 11:30 pm
Newtown Barge Park – Commercial Street, Brooklyn NY
Text by: Steven Lau
There are 1 comments...
You must be a 12ozProphet member and logged in to participate. Registration is FREE and it only takes a minute, so Sign Up now. As a 12ozProphet member you’ll be able to comment, save and vote on content, message other users and get access to many other member-only features.
Click here to Login or click here to Register for an account on 12ozProphet.