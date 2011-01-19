12ozProphet News

Futura x 12ozProphet Giveaway

By - Wednesday, January 19th, 2011

{image-1} How To Enter: To celebrate 12ozProphet’s first official apparel delivery, 12ozProphet has teamed up with our friend’s at HypeBeast to give 12 lucky winners a Futura x 12ozProphet Shirt. One of the lucky 12 winners will also get a 30″ x 40″ signed archival photo print signed by Futura (Edition 1 of 5). 1. To enter follow @12ozprophet & @hypebeast on Twitter, if you aren’t already. 2. On Twitter, retweet this message: RT to win a FUTURA x 12ozPROPHET shirt and goods. More details: http://ow.ly/3Gc2F – Courtesy of @HypeBeast & @12ozProphet #Futura #Contest. 3. Email us your first and last name, Twitter name and Facebook account to contest@12ozprophet.com by Tuesday, January 25th at 12am EST. 4. Like this entry on http://www.facebook.com/12ozprophet 5. Winners will be announced on Wednesday January, 26th on 12ozProphet.com & HypeBeast.com Please be sure to follow instructions to win. Good Luck! 12ozProphet Site:http://www.12ozprophet.com 12ozProphet Site:http://twitter.com/12ozprophet 12ozProphet Site:http://www.facebook.com/12ozprophet 12ozProphet Site:http://12ozprophet.tumblr.com/ 12ozProphet Site:http://vimeo.com/twelveozprophet HypeBeast Site:http://www.hypebeast.com HypeBeast Site:http://twitter.com/hypebeast HypeBeast Site:http://www.facebook.com/hypebeast HypeBeast TV:http://vimeo.com/hypebeast Courtesy of HypeBeast & 12ozprophet ©2011

