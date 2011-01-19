Futura x 12ozProphet Giveaway
{image-1}
How To Enter:
To celebrate 12ozProphet’s first official apparel delivery, 12ozProphet has teamed up with our friend’s at HypeBeast to give 12 lucky winners a Futura x 12ozProphet Shirt. One of the lucky 12 winners will also get a 30″ x 40″ signed archival photo print signed by Futura (Edition 1 of 5).
1. To enter follow @12ozprophet & @hypebeast on Twitter, if you aren’t already.
2. On Twitter, retweet this message: RT to win a FUTURA x 12ozPROPHET shirt and goods. More details: http://ow.ly/3Gc2F – Courtesy of @HypeBeast & @12ozProphet #Futura #Contest.
3. Email us your first and last name, Twitter name and Facebook account to contest@12ozprophet.com by Tuesday, January 25th at 12am EST.
4. Like this entry on http://www.facebook.com/12ozprophet
5. Winners will be announced on Wednesday January, 26th on 12ozProphet.com & HypeBeast.com
Please be sure to follow instructions to win.
Good Luck!
