Graffiti: Richt – Nobody Likes Leonardo
{image-1}
Graffiti artist and illustrator Richt has collaborated with Goodleg Toys on a “Nobody Likes Leonardo” resin action figure. The 5.5″ bootleg toys are hand casted in a translucent, toxic-green resin and come vacuum sealed in packaging designed by Richt himself.
For updates on the limited figure, which coincides nicely with the 30th anniversary of our favourite ninja turtles, follow Richt for further details on the release.
{image-2}
