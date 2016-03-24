Indecline Presents – #BlackLivesMatter: Hollywood

By 5amshift - Thursday, March 24th, 2016

Not all stars are created equal.

Indecline wanted to basically say that the few men and women featured in this piece, along with the overarching issue that binds them together, are more important than any of the names embedded in a star on the Hollywood Boulevard. Police Brutality and blatant disregard for human rights on behalf of rogue officers of the law are among some of the serious issues at present and they thought this would be a way to engage the public in this conversation. The hustle and bustle of Hollywood Boulevard at night is surely something to see, but these guys I’m sure have stories to tell on what went down as this was getting done.

The plates used for the names and logos were manufactured and they used an industrial strength epoxy to secure them to the stars. This shit went down last Saturday night all while ducking the cops and cameras that riddle the boulevard.

