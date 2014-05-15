Party: Smart Crew – Artists in Occupation
Last night at the SIXTY SoHo hotel, in partnership with Animal New York, Smart Crew hosted, “Artists in Occupation” where guests could use mops and oil-based paint pens to tag designated areas on the windows and walls. Shortly after, most of the designated spots were taken, the party fell into mayhem where windows, doors and most every other surface were fair game. At the end of the night, all of the work was destroyed by a sledgehammer.
There are 1 comments...
