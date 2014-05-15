12ozProphet News

Filter

Party: Smart Crew – Artists in Occupation

By - Thursday, May 15th, 2014

Last night at the SIXTY SoHo hotel, in partnership with Animal New York, Smart Crew hosted, “Artists in Occupation” where guests could use mops and oil-based paint pens to tag designated areas on the windows and walls. Shortly after, most of the designated spots were taken, the party fell into mayhem where windows, doors and most every other surface were fair game. At the end of the night, all of the work was destroyed by a sledgehammer.

There are 1 comments...

You must be a 12ozProphet member and logged in to participate. Registration is FREE and it only takes a minute, so Sign Up now. As a 12ozProphet member you’ll be able to comment, save and vote on content, message other users and get access to many other member-only features.

Click here to Login or click here to Register for an account on 12ozProphet.

You must be a 12ozProphet member and logged in to comment. Login or click here to Register for an account.

2 years ago Bates posted...

JURNE - SCIENCEISM

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Bates

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Cope2 posted...

COPE2 WYNWOOD MIAMI 2014 VIDEO

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Cope2

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Jamil GS posted...

NEW YORK NATIVES

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Jamil GS

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Finok posted...

Video: Heerlen Murals 2014

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Finok

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Chino posted...

Revolt TV Blended Cultures: Photo Recap

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Chino

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago West One posted...

Food Clinic

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

West One

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago handselecta posted...

Jell Martinez - The Buff

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

handselecta

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Los Montana posted...

GYPSY & NORM MSK IN BARCELONA

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Los Montana

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Mare 139 posted...

Opening tonite Inside Out at HiARts Gallery

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Mare 139

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Greg Lamarche posted...

GregLamarche.com Relaunch

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Greg Lamarche

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Alan Ket posted...

Test Blog Post

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Alan Ket

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Daze posted...

Daze profile for Honda/Complex magazine

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Daze

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago VLOK posted...

LOMO’S

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

VLOK

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Grotesk posted...

Sacha Jenkins Teaching “Graffiti for Designers” Course at Pratt Institute

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Grotesk

Posted 2 years ago

2 years ago Gorey posted...

A-KING Hemphog for the summer

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Gorey

Posted 2 years ago

3 years ago Tuff City Styles posted...

TUFFCITY STYLES 2013 ROLL OUT

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Tuff City Styles

Posted 3 years ago

3 years ago Haze posted...

SHADOW - RIP

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Haze

Posted 3 years ago

4 years ago Martha Cooper posted...

Street Artists Spruce up Street Vendors' Stable in Baltimore

Check out the 12ozProphet Blogs

Martha Cooper

Posted 4 years ago