12oz Exclusive: Queen Andrea – Bright Lights Big City
By hausofwild - Thursday, July 24th, 2014
The always colorful Queen Andrea has been getting busy lately, with her walls, typography murals and trucks popping off all around NYC. “It’s gonna be a long summer,” said the native New Yorker when we caught up with her to document the installation of the upcoming graffiti show she curated called Timebomb, which features 12 of the most famed and skilled writers in the City. Timebomb opens July 25th at Urban Folk Art Gallery in Brooklyn.
Photography: Queen Andrea
Video Shot by | Edited by: Päivi Kankaro | Creative Direction: Kelly Salih | Music: Zuzuka Poderosa
