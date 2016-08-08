Recap: Bates “California Dreaming” at Buckshot Gallery in Santa Monica, CA.

By Birdman - Monday, August 8th, 2016

A couple weeks ago Copenhagen based graffiti artist BATES came to LA to have his first solo show in LA at Buckshot Gallery in Santa Monica, CA. The exhibition testifies to BATES’s impact on the world of graffiti and his contribution to contemporary art in general. With the internationalization of European graffiti in the early 1990s, he soon became one of the most sought after artists for big venues around the continent and overseas. The night was packed from start to finish as people lined up the street to see the new works.



“California Dreaming” is a colorful and uplifting combination of stylistic experiments, burners, a series of paintings, with some mellow and at times aggressive elements. In his graffiti art, BATES combines a traditional New York feeling for style with an emphasis on a logic flow of letters, dynamic and swinging rhythms of bars and arrows with a European sense of technique, of sharp lines, with a graphic verve and a near flawless can control. You can also catch a couple collaborations with Slick and Risk.



“Bates is a true graffiti technician, most people aspire to perfect one style, he has mastered more than most people are even aware exist. In fact, he has probably forgotten about more pieces he’s done than most writers will ever do…..” – RISK

If youre on the west coast make sure to catch the exhibit until May 12th as it something you don’t want to miss!!

Bates

Mear One, West, Teal

Seen, Slick, Risk, Pyro, Mear One

Risk & his team.

Pyro, Zane

Sel

Dabs & Myla

Pyro

Myla

Dabs

Risk & Bates collab

Slick in front of his collab with Bates

Mear One & Slick Risk

Words: Press release/Birdman

Photos: Birdman