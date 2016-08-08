12ozProphet News

Recap: Bates “California Dreaming” at Buckshot Gallery in Santa Monica, CA.

By - Monday, August 8th, 2016

A couple weeks ago Copenhagen based graffiti artist BATES came to LA to have his first solo show in LA at Buckshot Gallery in Santa Monica, CA. The exhibition testifies to BATES’s impact on the world of graffiti and his contribution to contemporary art in general. With the internationalization of European graffiti in the early 1990s, he soon became one of the most sought after artists for big venues around the continent and overseas. The night was packed from start to finish as people lined up the street to see the new works.
 
“California Dreaming” is a colorful and uplifting combination of stylistic experiments, burners, a series of paintings, with some mellow and at times aggressive elements. In his graffiti art, BATES combines a traditional New York feeling for style with an emphasis on a logic flow of letters, dynamic and swinging rhythms of bars and arrows with a European sense of technique, of sharp lines, with a graphic verve and a near flawless can control. You can also catch a couple collaborations with Slick and Risk. 
 
Bates is a true graffiti technician, most people aspire to perfect one style, he has mastered more than most people are even aware exist. In fact, he has probably forgotten about more pieces he’s done than most writers will ever do…..” – RISK

If youre on the west coast make sure to catch the exhibit until May 12th as it something you don’t want to miss!!

_MG_0312 _MG_0311 _MG_0308Bates

_MG_0305Mear One, West, Teal

_MG_0303 _MG_0293Seen, Slick, Risk, Pyro, Mear One

_MG_0289Risk & his team.

_MG_0284Pyro, Zane

_MG_0279 _MG_0276Sel

_MG_0274 _MG_0273 _MG_0271Dabs & Myla

_MG_0265Pyro

_MG_0263

_MG_0260Myla

_MG_0259Dabs

_MG_0258Risk & Bates collab

_MG_0256 _MG_0254 _MG_0253 _MG_0252 _MG_0251 _MG_0250 _MG_0248 _MG_0247 _MG_0246Slick in front of his collab with Bates

_MG_0244Mear One & Slick_MG_0239Risk

_MG_0238 _MG_0237 _MG_0235 _MG_0315

 Words: Press release/Birdman

Photos: Birdman

