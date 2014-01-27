12ozProphet News

Recap: NYC Ballet Artist Series 2014 – JR

By - Monday, January 27th, 2014

Last year, the New York City Ballet hosted works from Brooklyn based artists Faile as part of their Art Series. Les Ballets des Faile featured a series of commissioned works throughout the halls of the David H. Koch Theatre as well as an impressive 40 foot tower housed in the promenade, constructed of screen printed wooden blocks, referencing the artists own archive of imagery whilst exploring themes they had researched surrounding the ballet and its history. This year, international artist, JR was invited to interpret the project. Photographing many of the faces involved with the ballet interacting in various poses, The Eye of the New York City Ballet blankets 6,500 sq feet of the promenade. The installation, underfoot, engages those who encounter it, though ‘The Eye’ is only fully visible from the fourth ring. JR, newly exposed to ballet was inspired by the rehearsals he had attended prior. Realizing his focus throughout a performance was movement, not expressions or eye contact with the dancers led to the creation of the ‘missing eye of the dancer’ through the positioning of performers in his photographs. The piece encourages its audience to connect with the work, to experience through their own movement, to view from many angles and social interaction via #JRNYCBallet and #NYCBArtSeries All seats for the performances were $29, two additional performances are happening on February 7th and 13th The installation is open to the public from February 2nd – 9th More information here Words / Photography: Kelly Salih Video: Complex Media

