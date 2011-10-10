Recap: Rooftop Legends 2011

The indian Summer was in full effect over the weekend in New York City as temperatures rose into the 80’s. The October days felt like mid-July and writers and spectators alike were catching tans at the 2011 Rooftop Legends event atop New Design High School. Incase you missed it, here’s a summary of the burners that decorated the public school rooftop high above the Lower East Side.
There are 2 comments...
You must be a 12ozProphet member and logged in to participate. Registration is FREE and it only takes a minute, so Sign Up now. As a 12ozProphet member you’ll be able to comment, save and vote on content, message other users and get access to many other member-only features.
Click here to Login or click here to Register for an account on 12ozProphet.