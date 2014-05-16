Video: MQ painting an MQIZM straight letter
By griteeth - Friday, May 16th, 2014
Recently Artprimo.com dropped this video of MQ painting an MQIZM straight letter in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco. MQ lays this straight letter out with precision and the finished product is nothing short of impressive.
