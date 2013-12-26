Video: Freshly Painted #2

This second webisode of Freshly Painted features a lot of writers from the the first webisode, as well as some new writers from across the country. A much need thank goes out to Oink Art Ltd and everyone who submitted footage to make this video possible, providing some extra holiday cheer!
