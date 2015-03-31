VIDEO: TEAD in Detroit
By Eljefe313 - Tuesday, March 31st, 2015
Detroit’s own veteran graffiti artist TEAD does what he knows best to stay warm during the winter months in the Motor City.
Tead: Yeah, I really got into graffiti through painting trains. I used to just hang out on trains when I was a kid. It was the only place where I grew up in Southern Michigan that you could get away with doing whatever you want. It was a great place for a little troublemaker. I started noticing all the graffiti, and I slowly got more into it through skateboarding and other media. So I started doing it on trains and then I moved into the city, where I’d go to a more sanctioned area where I could start to hone my skills. I painted streets for a few years, it’s not really my thing, I love painting trains. I love the freight train culture. That’s why I still focus on trains, that’s my bread and butter.
Video shot and provided by Mike Popso & 1xRun
