Video: Terrible T-Kid 170 Trailer

Cope2 posted this video trailer for a documentary on Terrible T-Kid 170. We’re pretty sure this footage has been circulating since the days of VHS, but we’re not sure if the film was ever released (considering the trailer has been up on YouTube for over a year.)
“You call it destruction, I call it resurrecting the dead because those trains were fucked up to begin with, I just made them look better.” This prolific painter’s career spans decades from the New York subway graffiti movement, through the transition to walls when the productions painted in the Bronx were influencing the graffiti scene around the world. And he’s still doing his thing, as this clip shows him getting his hands dirty on some European steel. Reminiscent of the FX and KD videos of yesteryear, this biopic is one we’re definitely looking forward to, you know, if it ever drops.
