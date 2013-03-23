Video: LRG Europe x Brenk Sinatra
By dirtyface - Saturday, March 23rd, 2013
LRG Europe x Brenk Sinatra from LRG Europe on Vimeo.To welcome Brenk Sinatra to the family, LRG flew out Hombre, Paco & Skor72 to paint a huge wall on the Danube channel in Vienna during the first cold days of February. If you’re not hip to his music, we highly recommend to change that. Filming: eugenprosquill.at Production: warda.at Music: Brenk Sinatra / brenksinatra.com Artwork: Hombre, Paco, Skor72 A huge thank you to mtn-shop.de for the support in cans.
There are 1 comments...
