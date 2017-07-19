12ozProphet – The Official Bootleg Series Volume 2.5

It’s been a long time coming, but now that we launched the new website and forum we’re finally releasing our new book. Our first book since Million Dollar Vandal, The Official Bootleg Series is a 96 page book full-color book with double gatefold cover, 6 assorted vinyl stickers, that comes custom packaged in a sealed foil bag. From the back side of the packaging: After years of brand consultancy and creative services for big names and high rollers, we’ve returned to stir shit up for the common good. We’re back because street culture is polluted and we again find [real] graffiti’s legacy in danger. Join us as we bring a misrepresented movement back home, and showcase some of the players and pieces that made it what it was. Featuring the very best in graffiti, art and culture from the crew that brought you the Also Known As Volume 1 and 1.5 books, KR – It’s All In My Head and Million Dollar Vandal. Launching Wednesday July 26, 2017.