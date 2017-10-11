12ozProphet x WOBF Release
We’re super excited about this next t-shirt release featuring our second collaboration with Jeremy Dean of WOBF / DES. This round will be two short sleeve t-shirts and two long sleeve t-shirts each with its own distinct colorway of the split fountain blend on the back graphic. (To see our first collaboration with Jeremy Dean / WOBF, check out our latest book release, The Official Bootleg Series v2.5.)
Launching Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 3pm EST on the 12ozProphet Shop – https://www.12ozprophet.com/shop.
