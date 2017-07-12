The N E W Y O R K C I T Y thread in Brick Slayers is essentially a forum unto itself and if it were, would still be a pretty huge community. There we’re at least two major NYC threads before it, but this iteration which began on April 23rd, 2009 is currently 13,183 pages long and hosts 197,737 replies and almost 15 million views as of this writing. A definite 12ozProphet classic, so hats off to the people posting new comments and photos in there and still holding down. Be sure to check it out, along with a lot of other classic 12ozProphet Forum threads. Also, if you need help with an old 12ozProphet Member account, read this or email us.

*Thumbnail image posted by PurpleNerple of www.tagsareknown.com