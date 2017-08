As the country continues to tear itself apart, we came across this podcast that really helped put it in perspective. So before you repost that next meme on Instagram or get into yet another argument with a friend, family member or whoever… do us all a huge favor and listen to this. Seriously, it’s worth the hour or so it takes to listen and 12ozProphet gives it two thumbs way up.

Podcast Link: The Survival Podcast – A Current Look at the Great Lie of Dichotomy