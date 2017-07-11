Lost 12ozProphet Member Accounts

As you probably know, we’ve had a lot of login issues in the past. It started when we tried to customize the registration and login system so it would work across the entire site and instead we ended up wrecking it which caused a lot of people to get locked out of their accounts. With the new site launch, we’ve put a bunch of our time and effort into preserving all the old member data and are pretty sure we can recover any 12ozProphet member account. Here’s how to recover your 12ozProphet member account, so you can post on the forum again.
Step 2: If your login info doesn’t work, use the Lost Password form to reset your password. It’ll automatically send a link to create a new password to the email address you registered with. Here’s the link: https://www.12ozprophet.com/lost-password/
Step 3: If neither of the previous two steps work or you just don’t remember your email or password, email us and we’ll fix your account for you. You’ll need to at least let us know your username and to help ensure it’s your account, let us know what you think the email was. You can email us at info@12ozprophet.com or use the contact form at http://www.12ozprophet.com/about/. We’ll do all we can to fix your account right away, but with all the emails coming in, please allow a full business day or two for us to sort things out and respond.